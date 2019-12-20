EVSC Works to Close Achievement Gap

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is trying to close the opportunity and achievement gap at their high schools.

The EVSC is partnering with equal opportunity schools to include more students in rigorous courses.

Becoming the first school system in the state to partner with EOS. This means more high schools students are already getting college credit.

EVSC leaders say they are looking forward to the four-year partnership. Which will give them tools to identify students who could thrive in advanced classes.

David Smith says, “This is going to be one of those things that we’ll look back five, 10, 15 years from now and say ‘this made a difference. This made a difference in the lives of individual kids”, and when we’re a community made up of individual kids, our community thrives when our kids thrive’.”

All of EVSC high schools have been selected for the 2019-20 school year.

By fall of 2020 underrepresented students will be included in AP and dual credit classes.

