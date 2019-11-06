EVSC Will Be Closed for Red for Ed Action Day

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will be closed on November 19th. The closure is to allow educators to attend the Red for Ed Action Day in Indianapolis. Students will be able to make up that day by using the virtual learning option. Teachers will be communicating the details of the virtual work prior to this day.

“I support our teachers advocating for funding levels that, at a minimum, keep pace with annual inflation rates for each and every public school district,” said Superintendent David Smith. “ We did not make the decision to close without a great deal of thought due to the impact this has on our families; however, our current and future students deserve to be taught by teachers who are valued and respected for the tremendous work they do in our classrooms.”

Click here for more information about Red for Ed Action Day.

