EVSC Students Become Scribes to History

Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center students got a rare opportunity to hear first-hand from a century of history from veterans who lived and fought through destructive wars.

“I served in World War II, Korea, and Vietnam,” says Louis James, retired veteran. “If I was good, then I made it. I’m here. I’m 98 years old, and I made it all the way today.”

These students are preserving international history with a local lens through the seventh annual Hoosier Veterans Consortium.

Fighting men and women across all eras of America’s combat operations from WWII through modern battles. Sharing their stories and giving the next generation a chance to document it.

Discussions transcribed and set to be archived with the Evansville Wartime Museum.

“It’s really an honorable thing to be able to speak with them,” says Preston Willem, student. “They’re on a really prestigious position. It’s really humbling to be able to talk to them since I have a sibling that’s also in the military. It’s really kind of an emotional thing as well.”

So that those who come after even this generation can benefit from the wisdom and experience of those who fought for freedom across time.

“I think the students are taking away the actual humanity of our soldiers that have fought. I think throughout history our soldiers have honestly–especially during the Vietnam War–been painted in a bad light. I think students are seeing the humans behind the numbers,” says Joshua Casson, U.S Army Specialist.

