EVSC Sets Graduation Dates, Plans for the Future

Covid-19 has changed nearly every aspect of every day, life including how students learn.

As summer starts, thousands of Tri-State families are now left with more questions than answers on the future of education.

Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation leaders are working to determine the best plan of action for their students.

In their meeting, graduation and the upcoming fall semester topped the agenda.

“I’m really grateful to the board of school trustees,” explained Dr. David Smith, superintendent. “Every member person wanted to do everything we possibly could to try and have commencement out at the football stadium to have students walk across the stage, and it’s really important to experience that kind of capstone event.”

A capstone event–scheduled for days past Stage 5 of Indiana’s Back on Track plan.

The board selecting unanimously July 9th and 16 for graduation celebrations for the class of 2020.

“My understanding at this point is–we should be back to 100 percent occupancy at restaurants and all that. So nothing should change. If people want to wear a mask in the crowd, that’s perfectly ok. That’s their choice. But I don’t think we’re going to have any restrictions at this point,” added Jeff Worthington, president of the board.

But Tuesday’s short meeting–the first in months open to the public–like everything else showed the signs of the times.

Graduation for this year is a topic parents have been waiting eagerly to hear, but even with the meeting open to the public for the first time in months, the room was basically empty.

Even the board members still met virtually in another part of the building.

Those board members in their voting are hoping to retain a sense of normalcy–down to the dates–for the class of 2021.

Seniors can mark May 19th, 20th, and 21st of next year on the calendar.

That graduation will keep to May traditions. The commencements will be broken up more, allowing for flexibility.

And for all students, class fees for next year are expected to stay mostly the same, with a small rise for instrument rentals.

Board members say their biggest concern is what educational state the classes will be in once kids have the chance to return from virtual learning to back in front of the whiteboard.

“That was a minimal increase. We’re actually getting a great price on that. My biggest fear is the kids who have not done their work, and nobody’s making them do their work. That’s just–when we get back to school next year, they’re going to be behind. So it might be fun now not to do it, but it’s going to catch up to you eventually. And we need them to get their stuff done,” Worthington said.

Comments

comments