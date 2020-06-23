EVSC School Meal Prices to Increase Next Year
Students with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) will have to pay more for breakfast and lunch during the next school year.
The EVSC School Board approved a 15 cent school lunch price increase that was proposed during a board meeting on Monday.
Middle school lunches will now be $2.35, while high school lunches will now be $2.55.
The price of elementary and middle school student breakfast will also increase from $1.35 to $1.45, while the price of high school student breakfast will be going from $1.50 to $1.60.
According to EVSC, adult lunch prices will remain unchanged, as they were increased from $3.00 to $3.65 in the school year of 2019-2020.
EVSC says the Paid Lunch Equity requirement requires schools to charge students for paid meals at a price that is on average equal to the differences between free reimbursement and paid reimbursement.
