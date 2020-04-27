EVSC Purchases 12,000 Meal Kits to Distribute to Local Students

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) has partnered with AmeriQual Group to provide meal kits for local students.

Through the partnership, the EVSC has purchased 12,000 meal kits, which like the current lunch and breakfast meals the district is providing, will include meals for all children 18 and under.

“We can’t thank AmeriQual enough for this innovative partnership,” EVSC Superintendent David Smith said. “These meal kits ensure all children are food secure while at the same time, minimizing chances for exposure. This is what our community is all about – working together for the betterment of us all.”

Each meal kit provided by AmeriQual will include 20 meals – two weeks’ worth of breakfasts and lunches for children under 18. The EVSC will also provide a gallon and a half of cold milk with each meal kit.

According to EVSC, these meal kits will be much larger than what students currently receive, and the amount of milk will be significant. Those who walk to pick up locations are encouraged to bring backpacks, wagons, or strollers.

Meal Kits Will First Be Distributed on Wednesday, April 29, and Will Be Available at the EVSC’s Current “Grab & Go” Lunch Sites

The new meal kits will replace the EVSC’s current “Grab & Go” lunches.

Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school sites and various times at the satellite sites.

Meal kits will be available for pickup at:

Caze

Cedar Hall

Delaware

Dexter

Evans

Glenwood

Harper

Hebron

Lincoln

Lodge

Stringtown

Tekoppel

Vogel

Highland

Stockwell

Satellite sites include:

The Arbors

Pleasant Ridge

Howell Baptist Church

Grandin Pointe

To see a full list of locations and pick up times, visit evscschools.com.

Comments

comments