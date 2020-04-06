EVSC Official Speaks About the Effects of Online Learning on Students

As Indiana schools are now closed for the rest of the school year, Hoosier students are having to adapt by learning at home.

Jason Woebkenberg, Chief Communication Officer of the EVSC, joined 44News to talk about how the changes in the school system brought on by the coronavirus pandemic are affecting students.

What Challenges Come With Thousands of Students Learning From Home?

“We’ve been doing virtual learning for a few years now for days off in the winter because of weather,” Woebkenberg explained. “We have students with at-home devices. So that puts us in a much better position maybe than some districts, so we consider ourselves very fortunate with that.”

“Nothing is going to replace in-class learning with your teacher, but I think everyone’s working really hard to make this as good of an experience as possible,” Woebkenberg went on to say.

Advice to Parents of Children Learning From Home

“Patience is such a key point here,” Woebkenberg told 44News. “Learn with your child. Especially if you have younger children, that can present some unique challenges.”

“Stay in contact. If you have a question, reach out to a teacher and ask – they are here to help.”

Message to Students Who May Miss Out on Major Milestones

“We feel for so many of our students who are missing these things – whether you’re an athlete or a performer. Those are such important things that really wrap up the end of your school year, and that you look back on for many years to come,” Woebkenberg explained.

“We just really hate it, that we’re in this situation that has changed things like that,” Woebkenberg went on to say. “Our focus though is to make sure that everyone stays healthy, so obviously the governor shutting down schools did that, to make sure communities stayed safe.

Does EVSC Have Any Plans to Reschedule Graduation Ceremonies, and Does That Affect Students Earning Their Degrees?

“First and foremost, seniors are going to graduate. That is on our Facebook page, it’s on our website, so please check that out if you have any questions,” said Woebkenberg.

“We’re going to figure out something to honor and celebrate these seniors, even if it doesn’t look like a typical commencement ceremony,” Woebkenberg concluded.

