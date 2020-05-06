EVSC Now Offering Online Enrollment for All Students

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is now offering online enrollment for all new students, including kindergarteners, as well as current EVSC students who have moved into a new school district or for those returning to the corporation.

“We are extremely excited about our new online enrollment process,” said EVSC Superintendent David Smith. “While we have been looking into this for a while now, our current situation with COVID-19 and social distancing necessitates we do this now, not only for the safety of our families but for our staff as well.”

Families needing to enroll students should visit: www.EVSCschools.com/enrollment.

There will be three options on the page:

New Student & New Kindergarten Enrollment Process

New students to the EVSC, including new kindergartners, will first fill out a pre-registration form. Parents will then receive communication from their district school with a link to an additional enrollment form. Families also will receive instructions on how, if possible, to send required documentation to the school such as proof of residence and immunizations and a copy of the student’s legal birth certificate.

Current/Former EVSC Students

Current EVSC students who have moved and believe they are now in a new school district, and those students who have attended the EVSC in the past, will be directed to fill out a form on the website of their current or most recently attended EVSC school. Schools will then follow up with families, as needed.

Current EVSC PreK Students Enrolling in Kindergarten

Students currently enrolled in any of the EVSC’s Early Learning Programs who will be entering kindergarten next year, need to visit www.EVSCschools.com/earlylearning to fill out the kindergarten enrollment form for current EVSC PreK students.

Families who do not have the ability to enroll online, can contact the EVSC’s Center for Family, School, and Community Partnerships at 812-435-8866. Representatives will assist parents with the enrollment process over the phone.

