EVSC Meal Kits Run Out After First Try

Parents and cafeteria staff are upset after the meal kits Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation purchased to replace the daily grab and go option ran out.

EVSC purchased 12,000 meal kits earlier in the week from AmeriQual — but several elementary schools ran through them before their hour of passing them out to families was over on Wednesday, April 29th.

Lynn Miles, a cafeteria worker at the Culver Family Learning Center, who was working at Delaware Elementary school, said they originally were given 334 boxes by the EVSC. But even with calling in an extra 150 as a last-minute reinforcement — they still had to turn away many cars filled with families.

“We ran out of milk not even halfway through,” Miles says. “And we saw cars lined up all the way down the street. That was very sad when we turned cars away. I wish we had more food.”

Mom of two, Crystal Hargrove, was lucky enough to get served early.

“It’s awesome. It helps me out a whole lot because I have a really low budget and everything,” she says. “My teenagers eat me out of a house and a home if they don’t have them.”

For dad, Chris Utley — it was his first time at the grab and go with his son.

“You just never know now with the pandemic going on and everything if you can find anything in the grocery store — so with them doing this — at least I know he’ll have something.”

For any families who weren’t able to get served on Wednesday, April 29th, the meal kits will be available again on May 13th.

