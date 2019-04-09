EVSC Launches Theatre Summer Camp

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is launching its first-ever Theatre Summer Camp. The camp is for students interested in learning more about theatre arts and will be led by Broadway Veteran and Summer Musical Director Robert Hunt.

The camp will be divided into two sessions: The first camp will be for students in first and second grades and will run from June 3rd to 7th from 9 to 10:30 a.m. That will cost $50. The second camp is for students in grades third through fifth and will run from June 10th to 14th from 9 a.m. to noon. That will cost $100. Snacks will be provided at the event.

All camp activities will be based on Indiana Academic Theatre standards and will include:

Discovering and creating characters

Finding imagined worlds through improvisation

Collaborating as a team to tell a story

Fostering empathy while finding yourself in a character

Each camp is limited to 20 students. The deadline for the program is April 15th.

Click here to sign up for the program.

