EVSC Launches OptIN Program to Expose Students to Future Options

People around Evansville had a chance to learn more about the current state of the EVS schools. Superintendent Dr. David Smith gave the annual report Tuesday and focused on new programs designed to keep more people in Evansville after they graduate.

One of those programs is called OptIN which stands for opportunities through partnerships that transform and inspire. OptIN helps educate students on their options after graduation whether that’s going on to college or trade school or going right into the workforce.

The program helps match students with their interests and strengths to set them on a career path.

Dr. Smith says programs like this will help keep more students in the community for years to come.

