EVSC to Host Recognition for Students Earning Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate

More than 200 EVSC seniors will be among the first in the state to receive the new Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate (GWEC), a college and career readiness opportunity for seniors to identify, develop and demonstrate the skills necessary to be successful in college and career.

To recognize the hard work of these students, the EVSC is hosting a GWEC celebration Thursday, May 16, at 5:30 p.m. at the University of Southern Indiana’s Carter Hall.

The celebration will include dinner for students and their families as well as giveaways for the students.

“Earning the Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate is a difficult task,” said B. J. Watts. “The Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate was created in collaboration with some of the area’s largest employers.

The EVSC P.R.I.D.E.S. model represents the skills that are sought by employers across our region and across every sector. We are extremely proud of these students and are excited about what the future holds for them.”

The work ethic certificate earned by EVSC students is a customized version of the Indiana Governor’s Work Ethic Certificate that was rolled out this year and is a product of OptIN.

OptIN officials met with community employers to identify the universal skills necessary for students to be successful in higher education and in the workforce. The OptIN Advisory Council ultimately selected six skills that became the P.R.I.D.E.S.

The EVSC’s GWEC requires student mastery of the P.R.I.D.E.S., plus four academic components that are set by the state of Indiana.

The P.R.I.D.E.S include:

“Being involved in OptIN and in the development of GWEC ties directly into our mission to drive and support economic development activities that have a positive economic impact,” said Abby Elpers, marketing communications manager with the Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville.

“Helping students learn, refine and master the skills they need to be successful in today’s workforce will truly impact the economic success of our entire region. We are thrilled to be part of a movement that cultivates a talented workforce right here in our hometown.”

As recognition for completing the certificate, the area’s largest employers are offering guaranteed job interviews. In addition, many are offering increased base pay, tuition reimbursement, bonus vacation days, sign-on bonuses, gym memberships and more.

For students continuing their education, some institutions are waiving college orientation classes and Old National Bank is offering a scholarship opportunity exclusively for students who complete the certificate.

