EVSC Honors Former Gov. Orr

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is honoring former Indiana governor Robert Orr.

The community was invited to a special dedication ceremony honoring the former governor

With the help of donations, the EVSC foundation dedicated the Robert Orr Learning Commons At McCutchanville Elementary. Organizers say they hope children will reflect on Orr’s legacy.

“This will give generations to come to learn about Governor Orr who grew up right here and went on to lead our state and had a passion for education,” said EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith.

Orr was the 45th governor of the state and an Evansville native.

“I hope kids learn to do better and learn from his example,” chair of the campaign Dan Carwile said.

He made education and economic development the cornerstone of his administration.

