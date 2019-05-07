EVSC to Honor Seniors With Signing Day Event

The Evansville School Corporation, in collaboration with the OptIN Advisory Council, is hosting a Signing Day at the Old National Events Plaza for EVSC seniors.

The event will be held Wednesday, May 8th at 10 a.m. and will serve as a way to value and recognize the hard work of EVSC seniors whose passions, skills and interests have led them to directly enter the workforce or military upon high school graduation.

Students participating in the signing day already have high-wage, high-demand positions lined up with local employers upon graduation.

80 students will be in attendance and various industry sectors and the military will be present to recognize students for their success.

The event is sponsored by the Southwest Indiana Chamber of Commerce.

