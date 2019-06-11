EVSC Helps Teachers With School Supply “Store”

The thought of school is months away for many across the Tri-State, except perhaps for Evansville’s teachers.

But as they get ready to welcome students back, they’re getting a little help in the classroom.

The Teacher Locker at the Academy for Innovative Studies is an open store, where educators can select classroom supplies for free, reducing the burden for items they often pay for out of pocket.

K-6 grade new teachers have their first pick, with the hope to expand across all grades and teachers in the future.

Comments

comments