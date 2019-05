Nearly 1,500 students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation are graduating this week.

Graduation ceremonies will start Monday and continue through Wednesday and continue through Wednesday.

Seniors from North and Central will kick off the EVSC graduation schedule.

May 20:

North: 6 p.m.

Central: 8 p.m.

May 21:

New Tech: 5:30 p.m.

AIS: 7 p.m.

Harwood: 8:15 p.m.



May 22:

Reitz: 5 p.m.

Bosse: 6:30 p.m.

Harrison: 8:15 p.m.

