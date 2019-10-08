EVSC Foundation Invests in Concussion Insurance

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Foundation announced they will be investing in Headstrong Concussion Insurance to help student athletes.

More than 2,500 EVSC student athletes will have an extra layer of insurance in the event they need treatment for a concussion related-injury.

Several teens are impacted by concussions every year.

More than 170,000 thousand teens are treated at the emergency room every year—-for sports-related injuries.

A concussion is caused by a bump, blow, or jolt to the head that causes the head and brain to quickly move back and forth.

That movement can cause the brain to bounce or twist in the skull.

Harrison High School Head Football Coach Lane Oxley says he’s seen his fair share of student athletes getting a concussion.

“Last year, every week it seemed like there would be two or three,” says Oxley. “Last year, I think we had a record. I think we had over 15 just on our team. We only had about 45 or 15 kids.”

Headstrong Concussion insurance was specifically developed to help student athletes prevent a high cost.

“Concussions are expensive. You get evaluated. You go see a doctor, then you gotta go get treatment,” says Oxley. “You gotta do treadmill tests and therapy and by the time it’s all said and done, you’re looking at a couple thousand dollars of the top.”

Any student who receives a concussion in any IHSAA sport, as well as cheerleading, will be eligible for coverage.

The coverage is secondary to any other insurance or can serve as the primary if no insurance is available.

“I know of one family that has used this and this is right after I think EVSC had just purchased it,” says Oxley. “So we told that family it was available.”

And while the foundation says they never want a student to be injured, the insurance will at least protect families from out of pocket costs.

“Hopefully it helps kids that reluctant,” says Oxley. “Parents that are reluctant they hear about head injuries, if they have a brain injury, now they know there is assistance through the school corporation.”

Athletes and coaches will learn more about the program later this week.

