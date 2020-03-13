EVSC Cancels SAT Test at Reitz

Following the recent Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) closures, officials with the EVSC have made an announcement in regard to the SAT which originally was to be held at F.J. Reitz High School.

“Due to the EVSC school facility closure, the SAT originally scheduled at F.J. Reitz High School on Saturday, March 14, has been canceled,” EVSC Director of Communications said in a statement.

The statement went on to say that Individual students scheduled to test will be notified directly by the College Board.

