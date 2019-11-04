EVSC Bands Make History

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is celebrating ahead of this year’s state band competition.

According to EVSC this weekend, three bands qualified for state, a first in the history of the district.

The North Green Brigade, Reitz Mighty Marching Panthers, and the Harrison Warrior Command will all compete in the Indiana State Music Association’s state finals in Indianapolis on November 9th.

EVSC took to Facebook this weekend congratulating the three teams for making history ahead of their state appearance.

Also headed to Indy is the Castle Marching Knights and the Mater Dei Marching Wildcats.

Comments

comments