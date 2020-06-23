EVSC Announces Options for Upcoming Academic Year

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced Tuesday students are expected to return to classes in August. During a live podcast on Facebook, EVSC Superintendent David Smith revealed three options for the 2020-2021 academic year:

Option A is called learning at school. This will be the traditional and default option for the school to use. There will be changes in the school buildings. There will be additional requests for hand-washing. Classrooms will reflect social distancing and schools will utilize every space available in the buildings. Additionally, students won’t be using lockers and lunches will be grab-and-go.

Option B is called the remote option. Students that have weakened immune systems and can’t be at the traditional school building. This option is a short-term one. It will also be for students who have to be self-quarantined with family due to COVID-19.

Option C is the virtual academy. This is an online course only. It is for a semester at a time and is not for the short term.

Students are expected to return to class on Aug. 5.

