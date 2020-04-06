CoronavirusEvansvilleIndiana

EVSC Announces New Grab & Go School Sites

Adam Kight 7 hours ago
Less than a minute
As schools move classes online, educators are doing what they can to make sure students don’t go hungry.

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) has released a list of new grab and go school sites and satellite locations to reach more students.

According to the school corporation, drive-thru services are now being used to keep everyone safe.

You can find more coronavirus updates and information from the EVSC by clicking here.

