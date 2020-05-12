EVSC Announces May 13 Meal Kit Pick-Up Locations

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is continuing in its efforts to keep the hungry fed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVSC has released a list of locations where its latest round of Meal Kits will be distributed on Wednesday, May 13.

According to EVSC, Stockwell and Vogel sites are now combined at SICTC on Lynch Road, and Stringtown and Highland sites are now combined at Central High School.

