EVSC Announces May 13 Meal Kit Pick-Up Locations

Adam Kight 32 mins ago
EVSC / Facebook

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation (EVSC) is continuing in its efforts to keep the hungry fed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVSC has released a list of locations where its latest round of Meal Kits will be distributed on Wednesday, May 13.

EVSC / Facebook

According to EVSC, Stockwell and Vogel sites are now combined at SICTC on Lynch Road, and Stringtown and Highland sites are now combined at Central High School.

