EVSC Announces Extended School Closure; USI and UE Will Remain Online All Semester

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation announced Tuesday schools will remain closed for an additional two weeks and are expected to return on April 13. Students are advised to continue to use e-learning.

Additionally, the University of Evansville and the University of Southern Indiana also announced Tuesday they will remain online for the remainder of the semester.

USI also postponed commencement and will close all campus dorms effective immediately.

Ivy Tech also announced today it will extend its spring beak by one week and will return on May 6. All in-person classes will remain canceled. For the remainder of the semester, all classes will be conducted online. The college says the campus will remain open for students to use computers.

