EVSC, AmeriQual to Distribute 12,000 Meal Kits Wednesday

The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is preparing to distribute 12,000 meal kits on Wednesday.

According to the school’s website, each meal kit provided by AmeriQual will include 20 meals, two weeks worth of breakfast and lunches for children under 18. EVSC will also provide a gallon and half of cold milk with each meal kit.

Meal kits will be distributed Wednesday and will be available at the EVSC’s current Grab & Go lunch sites:

Caze

Cedar Hall

Central (taking the place of Highland and Stringtown) Delaware

Dexter

Evans

Glenwood

Harper

Hebron

Lincoln

Lodge

Southern Indiana Career & Technical Center (taking the place of Stockwell and Vogel sites)

Tekoppel

Satellite sites include The Arbors, Pleasant Ridge, Howell Baptist Church, and Grandin Pointe. Meals will be available from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the school sites and various times at the satellite sites.

