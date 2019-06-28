EVPL’s Summer Fun Line Up of July Events

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has a jam-packed month of events planned for July.

The library has a variety of events to keep kids both entertained and learning over the summer months.

The first event is the popular BubbleFest which combines interactive bubble-making activities with science.

BubbleFest Events:

· Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2:00 – 3:00 pm, EVPL McCollough

· Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2:00 – 3:00 pm, EVPL West

· Tuesday, Jul. 23, 4:00 – 5:00 pm, EVPL Red Bank

· Friday, Jul. 26, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm, EVPL East

· Monday, Jul. 29, 2:00 – 3:00 pm, EVPL Stringtown

The second event is for kids who love animals, especially the strange and unique ones. Animal Tales: Creatures of the Galaxy will allow kids to have an up-close look at some very unique creatures.

Animal Tales: Creatures of the Galaxy:

· Saturday, Jul. 20, 10:00 – 11:00 am, EVPL Oaklyn

· Saturday, Jul. 20, 2:00 – 3:00 pm, EVPL McCollough

The other events partner with the Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve and focuses on the senses animals native to the Evansville area use to survive.

Wesselman Woods Animal Programs:

· Monday, Jul. 15, 4:30 – 5:30 pm, EVPL West

· Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2:00 – 3:00 pm, EVPL East

· Friday, Jul. 19, 10:30 – 11:30 am

For more information on these events and others check out the EVPL website.

Comments

comments