EVPL Summer Learning Program Kicks Off This Month

Starting May 25th, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s summer learning program will kick off at all eight locations. This year’s theme, Our Summer: Reading is for Everyone, invites everyone to participate in the summer learning program.

Participants can win prizes when a reader has one book read or spent one hour reading and then again when 10 books have been read or spent 10 hours reading. Prizes include coupons for an Azzip Pizza kid’s meal, Walther’s Golf and Fun game of putt-putt, books, and EVPL swag.

Once a reader has made it to 20 books read or spent 20 hours reading, they will receive an entry into our grand prize drawing. There will be one grand prize of a $100 Visa gift card awarded to one reader in each age group: children, teens, and adults.

Prizes can be picked up at any EVPL location or enter their name into the grand prize drawing. The summer learning program goes until Saturday, August 3rd.

Several thousand readers participate in the summer learning program each year.

To sign up, visit any of the eight EVPL locations or on EVPL’s Beanstack page.

