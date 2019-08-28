EVPL: September Is Library Card Sign-Up Month

September is Library Card Sign-Up Month, a time when the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library joins libraries nationwide to remind parents, caregivers, and students that a library card is the first step towards academic achievement and lifelong learning.

A library card opens a world of infinite possibilities through resources and services that give students the tools to succeed in school and beyond. From STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics) programs, family storytimes, to research and digital resources, libraries transform lives through education.

Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children. Studies show that children who are read to in the home and who use the library perform better in school and are more likely to continue to use the library as a source of lifetime learning.

The library also has several resources and programs for lifelong learners. Learn a new skill through our Gale Courses. Discuss literature in one of our Book Discussions. And brush up on a hobby by exploring our vast collection.

Card holders can also utilize the EVPL app by storing their card digitally. The EVPL app lets users browse our vast catalog, place holds, and view upcoming library events.

Since 1987, Library Card Sign-up Month has been held each September to mark the beginning of the school year. During the month, libraries unite in a national effort to ensure every child signs up for their own library card. For more information about how to sign up for a library card, please visit any of our eight EVPL locations in person or online at evpl.org.

Courtesy of the Evansville Public Library

