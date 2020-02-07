EVPL Now Offering Passes to Zoo, Museums, and More

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is offering family passes to some of the great Evansville attractions.

Library cardholders can reserve a family pass to Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden, Wesselman Woods, Evansville Museum of Arts, History & Science, and even the Indiana State Museum in Indianapolis.

The passes can be reserved through the library’s catalog and picked up at any of the EVPL branches.

To learn more about how the program works visit EVLP.org

