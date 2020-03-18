All EVPL Locations to Remain Closed Until Further Notice

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library have announced that all EVPL locations will remain closed until further notice.

“Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library will remain closed until further notice. This comes under the guidance of health experts and following procedures set by the Indiana State Department of Health and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb,” EVPL said in a statement.

EVPL says all due-dates will be extended, encouraging library users to keep their borrowed materials until EVPL opens again. Officials would also like to remind the public that EVPL is “fines free”, so library users will not have overdue fines.

Officials with EVPL say staff is working to bring library experiences to the community in a different capacity.

You can find a detailed list of the delays, closures, and restrictions that have been announced around the Tri-State area by clicking here.

