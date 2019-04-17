EVPL Hosting Sensory Storytime for Children With Sensory Issues

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is hosting a unique reading event for local children. Sensory Storytime will kick off Wednesday at 6 p.m. at EVPL North Park.

Sensory Storytime is an opportunity for families who have children on the spectrum or with sensory sensitivity to come experience storytime more suited to their needs.

The program will be held in a room with low lighting, a quiet corner with sensory materials, and a visual schedule of the activities.

Those who wish to participate in Sensory Storytime can register online. After registering, the library will be in touch to share information on what songs and books we will be using and if there are any specific accommodations we can make.

Registration for this program will be limited in an effort to keep the experience from becoming overwhelming.

Comments

comments