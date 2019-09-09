EVPL Hosting a Passport Walk-in Event

When was the last time you looked at the expiration date on your passport?

Now is the time…

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is hosting a Passport Walk-In Event on Sunday, September 15 at EVPL Central from 1:00 to 4:00 pm.

September is Passport Month. Hundreds of special events will be hosted nationwide to submit passport applications easily. First time applicants or families with school-age children are encouraged to apply in person at EVPL’s Passport Services.

What to bring:

•Completed and unsigned application

•Two passport photos (Photos can also be taken at EVPL’s Passport Services)

•Proof of U.S. Citizenship

•Current proof of identity

Passport and execution fees are due at the time of passport registration.

•Passport Fee: Payable by check or money order to U.S. Department of Stateo$110 per adulto$80 per child (under 16)•Execution Fee: Payable by cash, check, or money order to Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraryo$35 for each new passport•Passport Photographs: Payable by cash, check, or money order to Evansville Vanderburgh Public Libraryo$13 per person

The U.S. Department of State issued more than 21 million passports in 2018. Apply this fall when fewer people need passports, so processing times are quick, avoiding paying extra fees to rush your passport.

Those who aren’t able to attend the Passport Walk-In Event can make an appointment with EVPL’s Passport Services by calling 812.428.8396.

Begin your journey with EVPL’s Passport Services.

