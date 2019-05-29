EVPL Appoints Interim CEO-Director

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Board of Trustees announced the hiring of an interim CEO-Director.

Marcia Learned Au will begin her tenure as the interim CEO-Director on June 12. Her appointment will be for a period of six months according to a press release furnished by the EVPL.

“As a library administrator with years of experience, including twenty-give with EVPL, the Board is confident Mrs. Au will guide the library through this time of transition,” said Board President Chuck Whobrey in a statement to the EVPL staff.

Au will assume full managerial responsibilities for the library while the board continues its nationwide search for a permanent replacement.

Au is no stranger to the position. She retired in 2015 after serving as the CEO-Director for 20 years.

