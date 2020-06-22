EVPL Foundation’s Annual Summer Book Sale Postponed Due to COVID-19

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) Foundation’s annual Summer Book Sale will be postponed out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

EVPL announced the postponement of the book sale on Monday, June 22, but a rescheduled date has not been set as of now.

According to a statement released on Monday, the event will be rescheduled based on the latest science-based information and Library Policies and will be done in collaboration with the EVPL Board of Trustees and the EVPL Foundation Board of Trustees.

Initially, all EVPL locations had closed as of March 14, with the original reopening date of March 29 planned. Before closing down its locations, EVPL also canceled all programs, outreach services, and meeting room reservations.

Although Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan allowed public libraries in the Hoosier State to reopen as of Monday, May 4, EVPL locations have not yet done so – though preparations have been in the works to eventually reach the goal of reopening.

