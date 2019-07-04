EVPL Foundation Summer Book Sale to Take Place August 3 & 4

Who doesn’t love a good sale?

The EVPL’s Annual Summer Book Sale is a great way to pick up tons of items you’ve been eyeing.

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation will be hosting the annual Summer Book Sale at Washington Square on Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4.

Hours of sale are Saturday, August 3 from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm and Sunday, August 4 from 12:00 – 3:00 pm.

Thousands of items, including books, movies, and CDs, will be available for purchase from $0.50 – $2.00. All proceeds from this sale are used to support library programs and services, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives.

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation is a 501(c)3 established to support Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library. Foundation Board Members are engaged and active community members. Working in partnership with Library Leadership and Library Trustees, Foundation Board Members support the Library through fundraising, volunteering, and advocacy.

The Fall Mini Book Sale will be at EVPL Central on November 9 and 10.

