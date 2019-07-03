EVPL Foundation Hosting Annual Summer Book Sale

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Foundation will be hosting the annual Summer Book Sale at Washington Square on Saturday, August 3rd and Sunday, August 4th.

Hours of the sale are Saturday, August 3rd from 10:00 am – 8:00 pm and Sunday, August 4th from 12:00 – 3:00 pm.

Thousands of items, including books, movies, and CDs, will be available for purchase from $0.50 – $2.00. All proceeds from this sale are used to support library programs and services, emerging technologies, collections, staff engagement, and special library projects and initiatives.

