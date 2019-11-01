EVPL Fall Mini Book Sale Coming Up

The Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is hosting their Annual Fall Mini Book Sale on November 9th & 10th.

Although the sale isn’t as big as the August book sale, the library says you will still find hundreds of items including books, movies, and CDs.

Prices will range from 50 cents to $2.00 at the Central Library in downtown Evansville in Browning Rooms A &B.

Doors will open at 10 am on November 9th with the book sale running until 4 pm that day.

Sunday, November 10th, book lovers can get their deals between 1 pm and 4 pm.

The Foundation has also released the dates of the 2020 book sales: March 7 and 8, August 1 and 2, and November 14 and 15.

Comments

comments