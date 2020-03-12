EVPL Cancels All Programs, Outreach Services, and Meeting Room Reservations

Due to the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Indiana, Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library has suspended all programs, outreach services, and meeting reservations until further notice.

EVPL says their services can still be accessed through our digital materials. There are thousands of eBooks, eAudiobooks, movies, TV shows, music, and more, available 24/7.

EVPL is fines free, meaning library users will not be punished monetarily for overdue books. EVPL extend

due dates during this circumstance.

For more information on how to reduce your risk of exposure of Coronavirus (COVID-19), please visit the

Indiana State Department of Health.

