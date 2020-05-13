EVPL Announces All-Virtual Summer Reading Program

Less than a minute

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library annoucned Wednesday it will launch an online reading celebration.

The all-virtual summer reading program will be held on Saturday, May 23 and will continue through Saturday, Aug. 1.

This year’s theme will be ‘Our Summer: Imagine Your Story’. Participants will be grouped by age- Children (0-12), Teens (13-17), and Adults (18+).

An EVPL card will not be needed to participate, EVPL said. To sign up, visit EVPL’s summer reading celebration page, EVPL’s Beanstack page, or the Beanstack app.

Participants can log hours on Beanstack between May 23 and August 1.

Click here for more information about Our Summer.

