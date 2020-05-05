EVPL Able to Reopen Under Gov. Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana” Plan

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) locations now have a phased plan to resume services in stages.

In the coming weeks, you could be able to search for your favorite book in-person.

EVPL has not announced an exact date as to when its locations will reopen, but under Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s Back on Track Indiana Plan, public libraries were allowed to open as of Monday, May 4. At this time, EVPL locations and returned materials are being thoroughly cleaned and sanitized.

Staff will be returning to EVPL locations to prepare services, which will include “EVPL To Go,” a curbside pick-up service, in the coming weeks.

Officials have reminded the public that EVPL would be “fines free” as a result of the coronavirus closures, so library users will not have overdue fines.

Initially, all EVPL locations had closed as of March 14, with the original reopening date of March 29 planned.

Before closing down its locations, EVPL also canceled all programs, outreach services, and meeting room reservations.

Since the closure, no reopening of the libraries had been in sight until now.

