EVPL, AARP to Provide Tax Aide

Once again EVPL and AARP are partnering together to provide tax aide sessions from February 5 to April 10.

EVPL says appointments can be made beginning Monday, January 13. To schedule an appointment call or visit any EVPL location at one of the following:

  • EVPL Red Bank: 812.428.8205
  • EVPL Central: 812.428.8200
  • EVPL McCollough: 812.428.8236
  • EVPL Oaklyn: 812.428.8234
  • EVPL North Park: 812.428.8237

Walk-in appointments will also be accepted and will be seen as first, come first serve basis, EVPL said.  Visitors are asked to provide a picture ID  and all of your tax documents.

AARP Tax Aide schedule:

  • Mondays, Feb. 10 & 24;
    Mar. 9 & 23; Apr. 6
    1:00 – 5:00 pm
    EVPL Oaklyn
  • Tuesdays, Feb. 11 – Apr. 7
    9:30 am – 12:30 pm
    EVPL Central
  • Wednesdays, Feb. 5 – Apr. 8
    12:00 – 4:00 pm
    Fridays, Feb. 7 – Apr. 10
    9:30 am – 1:00 pm
    EVPL McCollough
  • Thursdays, Feb. 6 – Apr. 9
    12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
    EVPL Red Bank
  • Fridays, Feb. 7 – Apr. 10
    12:00 – 4:00 pm
    EVPL North Park

