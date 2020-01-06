EVPL, AARP to Provide Tax Aide

Once again EVPL and AARP are partnering together to provide tax aide sessions from February 5 to April 10.

EVPL says appointments can be made beginning Monday, January 13. To schedule an appointment call or visit any EVPL location at one of the following:

EVPL Red Bank: 812.428.8205

EVPL Central: 812.428.8200

EVPL McCollough: 812.428.8236

EVPL Oaklyn: 812.428.8234

EVPL North Park: 812.428.8237

Walk-in appointments will also be accepted and will be seen as first, come first serve basis, EVPL said. Visitors are asked to provide a picture ID and all of your tax documents.

AARP Tax Aide schedule:

Mondays, Feb. 10 & 24;

Mar. 9 & 23; Apr. 6

1:00 – 5:00 pm

EVPL Oaklyn

Mar. 9 & 23; Apr. 6 1:00 – 5:00 pm EVPL Oaklyn Tuesdays, Feb. 11 – Apr. 7

9:30 am – 12:30 pm

EVPL Central

9:30 am – 12:30 pm EVPL Central Wednesdays, Feb. 5 – Apr. 8

12:00 – 4:00 pm

Fridays, Feb. 7 – Apr. 10

9:30 am – 1:00 pm

EVPL McCollough

12:00 – 4:00 pm Fridays, Feb. 7 – Apr. 10 9:30 am – 1:00 pm EVPL McCollough Thursdays, Feb. 6 – Apr. 9

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm

EVPL Red Bank

12:00 pm – 4:00 pm EVPL Red Bank Fridays, Feb. 7 – Apr. 10

12:00 – 4:00 pm

EVPL North Park

Comments

comments