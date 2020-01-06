EvansvilleIndiana
EVPL, AARP to Provide Tax Aide
Once again EVPL and AARP are partnering together to provide tax aide sessions from February 5 to April 10.
EVPL says appointments can be made beginning Monday, January 13. To schedule an appointment call or visit any EVPL location at one of the following:
- EVPL Red Bank: 812.428.8205
- EVPL Central: 812.428.8200
- EVPL McCollough: 812.428.8236
- EVPL Oaklyn: 812.428.8234
- EVPL North Park: 812.428.8237
Walk-in appointments will also be accepted and will be seen as first, come first serve basis, EVPL said. Visitors are asked to provide a picture ID and all of your tax documents.
AARP Tax Aide schedule:
- Mondays, Feb. 10 & 24;
Mar. 9 & 23; Apr. 6
1:00 – 5:00 pm
EVPL Oaklyn
- Tuesdays, Feb. 11 – Apr. 7
9:30 am – 12:30 pm
EVPL Central
- Wednesdays, Feb. 5 – Apr. 8
12:00 – 4:00 pm
Fridays, Feb. 7 – Apr. 10
9:30 am – 1:00 pm
EVPL McCollough
- Thursdays, Feb. 6 – Apr. 9
12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
EVPL Red Bank
- Fridays, Feb. 7 – Apr. 10
12:00 – 4:00 pm
EVPL North Park