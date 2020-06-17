Event Changes Announced at Ford Center and Victory Theatre
Due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, several Ford Center and Victory Theatre events had to be canceled, postponed, or rescheduled.
Ford Center Events:
- Canceled Events
- Disney on Ice
- Monster Jam
- NCAA DIV II Tournament
- Rescheduled Events
- Guns & Hoses – rescheduled for August 22, 2020
- Lauren Daigle – rescheduled for Feb 26, 2021
- Reba McEntire – rescheduled for July 8, 2021
- Postponed to TBD
- For King & Country
- Jojo Siwa
Victory Theatre Events:
- Canceled Events
- Buck If U Bad
- Eli Young Band
- The Firebird by Balley Indiana
- Rescheduled Events
- Charlie Daniel’s Band – rescheduled for September 20, 2020
- #IMOMSOHARD – rescheduled for January 30, 2021
- Le’Andre Johnson – rescheduled for May 21, 2021
- Lewis Black – rescheduled for November 7, 2020
- Masterchef Junior Live! – rescheduled for October 27, 2020
- Water for People – rescheduled for September 23, 2021
- Postponed to TBD
- Peppa Pig Live!
- Whiskey Myers
For delayed events, tickets that have already been purchased will still be honored for the rescheduled date.
As for canceled events, tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. Those who bought tickets directly from the Ford Center and Victory Theatre Ticket Office will need to contact the Ticket Office to obtain a refund.
The Ford Center and Victory Theatre Ticket Office are currently operating under limited hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
For any additional questions on events, call (812) 422-1515 or visit the Ticket Office during its hours of operation.
