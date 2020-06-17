Event Changes Announced at Ford Center and Victory Theatre

Due to safety concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, several Ford Center and Victory Theatre events had to be canceled, postponed, or rescheduled.

Ford Center Events:

Canceled Events Disney on Ice Monster Jam NCAA DIV II Tournament

Rescheduled Events Guns & Hoses – rescheduled for August 22, 2020 Lauren Daigle – rescheduled for Feb 26, 2021 Reba McEntire – rescheduled for July 8, 2021

Postponed to TBD For King & Country Jojo Siwa



Victory Theatre Events:

Canceled Events Buck If U Bad Eli Young Band The Firebird by Balley Indiana

Rescheduled Events Charlie Daniel’s Band – rescheduled for September 20, 2020 #IMOMSOHARD – rescheduled for January 30, 2021 Le’Andre Johnson – rescheduled for May 21, 2021 Lewis Black – rescheduled for November 7, 2020 Masterchef Junior Live! – rescheduled for October 27, 2020 Water for People – rescheduled for September 23, 2021

Postponed to TBD Peppa Pig Live! Whiskey Myers



For delayed events, tickets that have already been purchased will still be honored for the rescheduled date.

As for canceled events, tickets purchased through Ticketmaster will be refunded automatically. Those who bought tickets directly from the Ford Center and Victory Theatre Ticket Office will need to contact the Ticket Office to obtain a refund.

The Ford Center and Victory Theatre Ticket Office are currently operating under limited hours: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

For any additional questions on events, call (812) 422-1515 or visit the Ticket Office during its hours of operation.

View the Latest Coronavirus Headlines From Around the Tri-State

Stay up to date on the latest coronavirus information and more by downloading the 44News Mobile App

Comments

comments