Evening Construction Work to Start Tuesday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet overnight work along a section of KY 70/East Center Street/Central City Road in Madisonville starting Tuesday night, August 13, 2019.

This night work zone along KY 70/East Center Street/Central City Road to allow micro-surfacing runs from near the one-way split near Park Avenue in Madisonville at mile point 19.354 extending eastward through the I-69/KY 70 Madisonville Exit 114 interchange to the KY 85 intersection at mile point 23.24, a distance of about 3.8 miles.

To minimize traffic disruptions along this busy corridor, the contractor will be working from 7 p.m., CDT, to 6 a.m., nightly, whenever weather allows.

Micro-surfacing is two-pass process that is an industrial-strength version of the asphalt seal coating commonly used on driveways.

Motorists should be alert for one lane traffic at various locations along the work zone during overnight hours.

Some delays are possible during the movement and placement of equipment to facilitate the work. Due to the likelihood for delays, motorists are encouraged to seek an alternate route, if possible.

Approximately 17,000 vehicles travel this section of KY 70 from I-69 into Madisonville in an average day. About 10,000 vehicles travel the section of KY 70 East of I-69 in an average day.

Missouri Petroleum Products is the prime contractor on this $763,106 highway improvement project. The work is expected to take about 4 to 6 weeks, weather permitting.

