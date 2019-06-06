“An Evening With Alice Cooper” Coming November 27th!

Alice Cooper is headed our way!

“An Evening With Alice Cooper” will happen at Old National Events Plaza, November 27th.

Tickets are on sale TOMORROW at 10am.

Rock N’ Roll Hall of Famer Alice Cooper pioneered a grandly theatrical brand of hard rock that was designed to shock.

Drawing equally from horror movies, vaudeville, and garage rock, the group created a stage show that featured electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors. He continues to tour regularly, performing shows worldwide with the dark and horror-themed theatrics that he’s best known for.

With a schedule that includes six months each year on the road, Alice Cooper brings his own brand of rock psycho-drama to fans both old and new, enjoying it as much as the audience does.

Known as the architect of shock-rock, Cooper (in both the original Alice Cooper band and as a solo artist) has rattled the cages and undermined the authority of generations of guardians of the status quo, continuing to surprise fans and exude danger at every turn, like a great horror movie.

