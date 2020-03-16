Even More Rain Ahead

I know there’s a lot of other, more important, news to digest today so I’ll keep this discussion quick and to the point. While we may see a few additional showers this evening, we are expected to see primarily dry conditions across the Tri-State, that is until early tomorrow morning. A cold front swinging in from the northwest is expected to generate some scattered rainfall south of the Ohio tomorrow morning (likely during the predawn hours).

Tomorrow afternoon should shape up nicely; expect highs near 58° under partly sunny skies. Wednesday and Thursday on the other hand, look as though they will deal the Tri-State our next rounds of rain. After first seeing a warm front deal the region scattered rain showers Wednesday, a more organized front will pass though Thursday afternoon. This secondary front may even produce strong to Severe storms. By the time the cold front passes late Thursday or early Friday, we’ll have already seen an additional 0.5″ to 1.5″ of rainfall.

We’ll certainly keep an eye on Thursday moving forward. In the mean time, wash your hands, don’t touch your face and stay safe.

Comments

comments