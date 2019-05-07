Evansville’s West Siders’ Weighing in on University Parkway Corridor

People on Evansville’s West Side are trying to make sure their opinions are heard in the University Parkway Corridor Plan and Overlay Zone.

The West Side Improvement Association invited the Area Planning Commission to hear directly from those who would be affected by the plan. There is no way around it, the West Side of the River City will be receiving some changes like sewer upgrades and a 200-acre development called Majestic Place. Still some homeowners have several questions about the University Parkway Plan.

“We live out there, but I really feel like there has been a misconception of the plan and a lot of people feel like the county is trying to come in and over develop things, but they are really just trying to put limits on what development can come out there,” says West sider Julie Minnette.

Homeowners wouldn’t pay more because the plan would use tax increment financing, or TIFF funds. Neighbors instead are worried about how the plan could impact their everyday life. Traffic changes are a concern, as well as new business developments near residential neighborhoods.

Some West sider’s are making sure to follow meetings planned by the area planning commission discussing the possible changes to the parkway.

“I just felt really at ease with that because without the things they are putting together the parkway could end up looking like Burkhardt Road where you have stop light after stop light and multiple businesses coming in and pulling out and just traffic jams.” Says Minnette.

“I don’t want a logistics company across the street. I don’t want out woods to be torn down. I don’t want all of that so my voice actually can matter if this plan goes through. So hopefully the commissioners will realize that when they have their meeting.”

The Area Plan Commission will hear the University Parkway Corridor Plan at its next meeting, June 6th, 4 PM at the Civic Center.

