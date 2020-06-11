Evansville’s Showplace Cinemas East to Reopen Early

Showplace Cinemas has announced the early reopening of Showplace East, following the announcement made by Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb that the state of Indiana will move into Stage 4 of reopening under the “Back on Track Indiana” plan two days early.

The Showplace East location will now open on Friday, June 12, in accordance with the early entry into Stage 4 of Indiana’s reopening plan.

Showplace Cinemas made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday:

No other changes in the reopening dates of other Showplace Cinemas locations have been announced by the company.

Showplace Cinemas East is located at 1801 Morgan Center Dr in Evansville, Indiana.

