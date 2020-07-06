Evansville’s Sauced Closes Temporarily Due to COVID-19 Exposure

Sauced, an American-Italian restaurant in the Haynie’s Corner Arts District in downtown Evansville, has temporarily closed due to a recent COVID-19 exposure at the restaurant.

According to a statement posted on Monday on the Sauced Facebook page, the restaurant will be closed until its staff comes back with negative COVID-19 test results.

The post goes on to say that a customer was present at the restaurant on Tuesday but didn’t have a fever until Thursday, at which point they got tested immediately, only to find out they were coronavirus-positive on Saturday.

According to the post by Sauced, an employee also tested positive Monday morning, but that was unrelated to Tuesday’s customer, as the employee who tested positive has been in quarantine all week.

All staff is being tested and will not be able to work until a negative test result is provided. Sauced is also working to follow all CDC and Vanderburgh County Health Department guidelines.

