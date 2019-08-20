Evansville’s Old YMCA Facility Set to Close

The current downtown YMCA facility is set to close later this month.

From August 26th – September 4th, officials will vacate the facility and move to the new Ascension St. Vincent YMCA across the street.

Officials will be moving equipment, training staff, and preparing the new YMCA facility for valued members.

During this time, members can use the Dunigan Family YMCA to continue their wellness routine until the new building opens on September 5th at 4 p.m.

