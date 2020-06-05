Evansville’s Mayor on Peaceful Protests in the River City

Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke attended a protest in Evansville that was held on Saturday, May 30, where he and the community shared thoughts on recent events, including the officer-involved death of George Floyd.

“I did attend the one last week, and I was very open about my feelings,” said Mayor Winnecke during an interview with 44News on June 5. “Mr. Floyd should not be dead today.”

Winnecke said that though he can’t speak as to what’s going on in other large cities, he thinks Evansville’s tight-knit relationships between government, community, and faith-based leaders can bring about improvement, as can the community-wide ability to communicate and work through problems respectfully.

According to Evansville’s mayor, he’s had many conversations over the last week and a half with members of the minority community to see what needs to be done within Evansville. Winnecke said he has a whole list of things to work on to advance improvement throughout Evansville.

Mayor Winnecke said he doesn’t think you can paint one department with “one broad brush,” – adding that he thinks there are always ways to improve professional development, not just within the law enforcement community, but within every organization within the city.

“There are probably people who are in law enforcement that maybe shouldn’t be because of their beliefs,” said Mayor Winnecke. “But you know what, they’re not strictly in law enforcement – they’re in every profession.”

Winnecke talked about the Evansville Police Department’s post on receiving inquiries about potential looting and riots, saying that the city is taking every social media post and rumor very seriously, preparing for all potential outcomes. Mayor Winnecke said some of the priorities of the police and his administration is to make sure protesters have the appropriate space to demonstrate.

Although Mayor Winnecke was at last Saturday’s protest on May 30, he said he won’t be attending the Evansville demonstration scheduled for May 6.

Hear More From Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke in the Full Video Interview Below:

Recommended Articles

Comments

comments