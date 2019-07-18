Evansville’s Dream Center Receives $10k Grant Donation

Evansville’s Dream Center is the recipient of a 10,000 grant donation awarded by several agencies and staffs.

Allstate volunteers earned Allstate Foundation grants for Dream Center Evansville by dedicating their time to supporting the nutritional, educational and recreational programs that are put on by the organization to support youth in the community.

Additionally, they are among thousands of agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff around the country working to help communities thrive by supporting the causes they care about the most.

The Dream Center will use the funding to further its efforts to feeding children in the community.

The funds will also allow the organization to put activities and field trips for families they serve.

Participating Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff include:

Brett Butler, Safety Harbor

Daniel Kiesle, Carmel

David Key, Evansville

Donnis Wilson, Evansville

James Russell, Owensboro

Jay Rietman, Evansville

Joshua Goben, Newburgh

Kelly Miller, Evansville

Kevin Maerkl, Martinsville

Laura Sanders, Evansville

Peter Barry, Vincennes

Sam Tanoos, Evansville

Sam Williams, Evansville

Samuel Tanoos, Newburgh

