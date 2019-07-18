Evansville’s Dream Center Receives $10k Grant Donation
Evansville’s Dream Center is the recipient of a 10,000 grant donation awarded by several agencies and staffs.
Allstate volunteers earned Allstate Foundation grants for Dream Center Evansville by dedicating their time to supporting the nutritional, educational and recreational programs that are put on by the organization to support youth in the community.
Additionally, they are among thousands of agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff around the country working to help communities thrive by supporting the causes they care about the most.
The Dream Center will use the funding to further its efforts to feeding children in the community.
The funds will also allow the organization to put activities and field trips for families they serve.
Participating Allstate agency owners, personal financial representatives and staff include:
- Brett Butler, Safety Harbor
- Daniel Kiesle, Carmel
- David Key, Evansville
- Donnis Wilson, Evansville
- James Russell, Owensboro
- Jay Rietman, Evansville
- Joshua Goben, Newburgh
- Kelly Miller, Evansville
- Kevin Maerkl, Martinsville
- Laura Sanders, Evansville
- Peter Barry, Vincennes
- Sam Tanoos, Evansville
- Sam Williams, Evansville
- Samuel Tanoos, Newburgh